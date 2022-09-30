DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s apple season and our latest Nutrition in the Kitchen segment uses the fall fruit in a dish that can be customized to your tastes.

Nutrition Educator Ann Supa is preparing a Fall Harvest Grain Bowl featuring honey crisp apples.

The dish also includes other items currently available at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market: delicata squash, kale, tomatoes and brussel sprouts, all served over a bed of quinoa .

Supa says apples are plentiful in our area from mid August to mid October.

She calls them a powerhouse food, loaded with fiber and other nutrients.

Supa says, “And it helps your kids feel full. If they have an apple, they will feel full until lunchtime. So, you have all that and don’t forget those antioxidants. Remember that saying, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away.’ And there’s a reason for that saying because of those antioxidants. We’re going into flu season and we want to go in strong.”

Supa says you can extend the life of your apples by keeping them in the crisper in your refrigerator or wrapping them individually in newspaper and storing them in the basement or garage.

You can watch her full cooking demonstration below.