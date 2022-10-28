TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This month’s Nutrition in the Kitchen features a local ingredient with the look and taste of autumn.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Nutrition Educator Kathleen Cook is preparing Creamy Butternut Squash Soup.

It’s made with 3 pounds of butternut squash along with carrots, celery, green apple, red pepper, onions, garlic and spices.

Butternut squash is high in vitamins A and C, fiber, folate, potassium, iron and calcium.

And squash is very versatile, you can roast it, bake it, mash it or steam it.

Cook says that together, the ingredients make a nutrient-dense dish that’s comforting on a chilly fall day.

“There’s nothing like that creamy soup at the end of the day when you’ve just had a day that’s been cold and damp, to have something that’s really creamy and flavorful like this soup is. It’s just like liquid sunshine, it’s really good.”

Cook says squashes and root vegetables are still in season at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market and can keep for several months if stored in a cool, dry place.

The farmers market is open year-round on Upper Front Street on Saturdays from 9 until 1.

Watch Cook’s complete cooking demonstration below.