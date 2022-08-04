This month’s episode of Nutrition in the Kitchen is showcasing one of our region’s most prominent veggies.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Nutrition Educator, Kathleen Cook is using local corn in a healthier version of the delicious, Mexican Street Corn.

Cook mixes together smoked paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, black pepper, and oil to make the rub for Corn Riblets.

She says in our region, August is the month of corn, and specifically for this recipe, Cook is using ears with a sugar and butter taste.

She says this dish makes for a nice hors d’oeuvre.

Kathleen Cook says, “They say it’s not that great for you, but actually, it’s very high in vitamin C, it has a little bit of potassium and magnesium in it, vitamins E and A, I think. And then also, there’s a phytonutrient called lutein, which, most of the time, people are told eat your carrots for good eye health, but actually corn also has this.

After you have cut and rubbed the spices onto the corn, Cook says you put it in a 375 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

She also says you can prepare this dish in an air fryer or a grill-top if that is easier.

You can watch Cook make Corn Riblets below.