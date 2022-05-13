In this episode of Nutrition in the Kitchen we will go over how to make a Butternut and Red Lentil Soup. This is a crockpot recipe for butternut squash and red lentil soup. Prep will take about 15 minutes and will need to cook for 4 hours in your crock pot.

The ingredients you will need are:

  • 1 T Olive Oil
  • 1 /2 T Butter
  • 1/2 tsp. chili powder
  • 1/4 tsp nutmeg
  • 1/2tsp thyme
  • 1-2 Bay leaves
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 1 large diced onion
  • 4 cloves of minced garlic
  • 1 cup of red lintels
  • 2 lbs unseeded butternut squash chuncked
  • 1 cup water
  • 4 cups broth