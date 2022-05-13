In this episode of Nutrition in the Kitchen we will go over how to make a Butternut and Red Lentil Soup. This is a crockpot recipe for butternut squash and red lentil soup. Prep will take about 15 minutes and will need to cook for 4 hours in your crock pot.
The ingredients you will need are:
- 1 T Olive Oil
- 1 /2 T Butter
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 1/2tsp thyme
- 1-2 Bay leaves
- Salt and Pepper
- 1 large diced onion
- 4 cloves of minced garlic
- 1 cup of red lintels
- 2 lbs unseeded butternut squash chuncked
- 1 cup water
- 4 cups broth