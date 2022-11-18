TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This month’s Nutrition in the Kitchen highlights the fact that the Broome County Regional Farmers market sells more than just produce.

Nutrition Educator Ann Supa is preparing a crockpot beef stew with this month’s featured item: beef.

Several local farms sell beef, pork, chicken, lamb and other meats every Saturday.

Supa says beef is an excellent source of protein, iron and zinc.

And she says that customers at the market can discuss with the farmers how their meat is raised.

The stew also includes potatoes, carrots, onions and celery as well as some other root vegetables still available at market: parsnips and rutabaga.

Supa says, “I took the recipe, it called for 2 pounds of beef. I decided that’s way too much beef. You really don’t need that much protein. So, I cut in half and I made it a pound. And then I supplemented it with root vegetables. We need more vegetables. As Americans, we eat more than enough protein. It’s the vegetables that we’re really lacking on.”

Supa says many root vegetables are still available at the market and provide plenty of vitamins, fiber and anti-oxidants with fewer calories than meat.

And if you’re vegetarian, you can substitute vegetable stock for the beef broth and use lentils or beans in place of the meat.

You can watch Supa’s full demonstration below!