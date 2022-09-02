DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This month’s Nutrition in the Kitchen segment features a vegetable that’s bursting out in gardens around our area: tomatoes.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Nutritionist Tara Kenyon is preparing a baked tomato, feta and pasta dish for us.

It was inspired by a TikTok recipe that went viral during the pandemic.

Kenyon uses cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, whole wheat pasta, garlic, shallots, basil and other spices in the easy to make meal.

She says tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium, folate, vitamin K and one other important nutrient.

“They are the major dietary source of the antioxidant lycopene. Lycopene has been linked to a lot of health benefits including reducing your risk of heart disease and cancer, specifically prostate cancer. You get your most out of your tomatoes if you cook them so that the lycopene is released more.”

Kenyon says there are a lot of tomatoes currently available at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 to 1.

They include cherry, grape, beefsteak and more in a variety of colors.

You can watch her prepare the dish from start to finish below!