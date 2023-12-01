TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This month’s In the kitchen segment highlights collard greens as the featured ingredient and shows how it can be turned into a healthy, hearty dish in only three minutes.

Nutrition educator Kathleen Cook is preparing spicy collard greens stir-fry with red cabbage.

Collard greens are a cruciferous vegetable, and contain high amounts of vitamins K, A, C, calcium, and fiber.

Cook says that since this dish comes together so quickly, it’s important to have every ingredient within an arm’s reach.

She says that this recipe prepares the collard greens differently than most people are used to.

She says cooking collard greens for over 10 minutes greatly reduces the amount of nutrients.

“Most of the collard greens recipes I’ve heard of before have been very much sautéed with a lot of other ingredients and they cook for a long time until their really cooked down and almost creamy. Whereas this one keeps the collard greens very crisp and tender. So, it’s just a quick quick quick cook. It takes three minutes to cook it totally,” said Cook.

She says that despite the time of year, you should be able to find fresh collard greens at the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market on Upper Front Street.