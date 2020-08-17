Newsfeed Now: Wildfires in the West; DNC gets underway this week

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – our major wildfires are burning in Colorado. Firefighters are dealing with extremely challenging conditions, including hot temperatures, gusty winds and very low humidity.

Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado

Other stories in today’s show:

DNC GETS UNDERWAY: The race for president is tightening. A new CNN poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump has significantly lowered since June. This as the Democratic National Convention gets underway. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

WEEKEND PROTESTS: A driver was reportedly assaulted after crashing his truck in downtown Portland during the 80th consecutive night of demonstrations in the city.

DOG REUNITES WITH FAMILY: After the flames of the Stagecoach Fire engulfed their family home, the Smith family said it was difficult to find hope. The hardest loss: their favorite four-legged family member Mr. T, thought to have perished in the blaze. However, 24-hours later, a ray of hope emerged from the rubble. One that brought a smile to face of the otherwise broken mother.

