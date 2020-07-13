Newsfeed Now: Washington Redskins name-change; Naval ship fire still burns

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Water-dropping helicopters circled Naval Base San Diego Monday morning as acrid smoke rose from a fire on USS Bonhomme Richard for a second day. KSWB’s Aric Richards reports.

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on Sunday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Other stories in today’s show:

REDSKINS NAME-CHANGE: The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday that it will drop the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo immediately, bowing to decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans. Former NFL representative Josh Throne joins the conversation.

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS: At the time of the shows recording, A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana. WTWO’s Taylor Johnson joins the conversation.

SNAKE INVASION: A Colorado woman says dozens of snakes invaded her apartment following building renovations. KDVR’s Shaul Turner reports.

