Zombie Walk returns to this month’s First Friday

BINGHAMTON N.Y – The sidewalks of downtown Binghamton will be filled with the shuffling shapes of the undead tomorrow evening.

The Zombie Walk returns to First Friday as part of an October, pre-Halloween tradition.

Sponsored by Imagicka and organized by the operators of the New York Faerie Fest in Ouaquaga, the walk attracts hundreds of enthusiasts dressed as zombies.

Imagicka owner Rob Wandell says some kids and even dogs join in the fun.

“Fun and community. It’s amazing that these people get together and have this common theme for one night where they dress up and freak people out just a little bit,” says Wandell.

Wandell says the basic rules are to stay in character while dressed as a zombie, and to not bother anyone who clearly doesn’t want to be bothered.

The walk begins and ends at Imagicka at 39 Court Street starting at 7 o’clock.

The store will also host performances by the BU African drumming and dancing group Nukporfe tomorrow evening.

Wandell says the basic rules are to stay in character while dressed as a zombie, and to not bother anyone who clearly doesn’t want to be bothered.

The walk begins and ends at Imagicka at 39 Court Street starting at 7 o’clock.

The store will also host performances by the B-U African drumming and dancing group Nukporfe tomorrow evening.