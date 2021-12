ALBANY, NY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s decision to drop out of the race for governor and run for re-election instead is having ripple effects.

Democrat Zephyr Teachout suspended her run for attorney general yesterday following James’s announcement last week.

Teachout says she is backing fellow Democrat James, calling her an exceptional leader and dedicated public servant.

Another Democratic A-G candidate, Daniel Goldman, also suspended his campaign to support James.