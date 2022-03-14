BINGHAMTON, NY – Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is calling for fracking, pipelines and a suspension of the gas tax in response to rising energy prices.

Zeldin appeared with supporters at the new Mirabito gas station located in the Number 5 Commons on Binghamton’s Southside.

The Republican Congressman from Long Island wants the state to temporarily lift its more than 46 cent per gallon gasoline tax as gas prices shoot up following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And with natural gas prices also increasing, Zeldin says New York should allow fracking for gas in the Marcellus Shale formation that runs beneath Greater Binghamton.

“For Broome County, it means billions of dollars. Billions of dollars for us to press forward in the safe extraction of natural resources underneath us,” says Zeldin.

Zeldin points to Pennsylvania as proof that fracking can be done safely and bring economic prosperity.

He also wants Albany to approve natural gas pipeline applications that have been stalled or rejected.