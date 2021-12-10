ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott is bringing back a 3 time Grammy Winner to perform following the completion of the first round of the Dicks Sporting Goods Open.

Executive Director, John Karedes announced that they are excited to welcome Zac Brown Band back for the 2nd time.

Tickets sold out last time Z-B-B was here in 2014 and since then fans have been asking to have them come back.

Karedes mentions that if you’re a fan of them, this will be their only apperance in all of central and Western New York in 2022.

“It’s great news. His team is amazing to work with and we’re so excited we developed this relationship over the last 7 years and lucky enough to be able to bring them back,” says Karedes.

The DSGO will run from August 15th through August 21st at En-Joie.

The concert is August 19th and tickets go on sale next friday at 10 am on ticket master.

If you’re interested in premium seating, you can call the Tournament office starting today at 205 1500.