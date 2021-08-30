YWCA to receive $120,000 to help the homeless

BINGHAMTON, NY – The YWCA in downtown Binghamton is receiving federal funds to help house the homeless.

The City of Binghamton is providing 120 thousand dollars in CARES Act funding to the YW to cover temporary housing for 65 to 70 women and their children next month.

The YWCA also provides a case manager to work with the families to secure permanent housing.

This grant is in addition to 103 thousand CARES Act dollars the city had already given the YWCA for homeless street outreach, shelter sanitation and temporary housing.

The city is shifting gears in its allocation of the federal housing funds.

It had originally planned to distribute money directly to people facing eviction or homelessness.

However, the city says applications have been slow to come in due to the ongoing eviction moratoriums.

It faces a September 30th deadline to distribute the money so it is finding alternative uses.

Direct financial assistance is still available for low-income city residents by calling 2-1-1.