YWCA raises Stand Against Racism flag

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today the YWCA and the City of Binghamton got together to raise the Stand Against Racism Flag.

Stand Against Racism is a national movement that is led by the YWCA.

The goal is to eliminate racism by raising awareness that racism still exists in our everyday lives.

The YW is all about empowering women and ending racism, whenever someone walks through its doors.

Vice President of the YWCA board, Elizana-Marie Joseph says the goal is to transform systems through community-based work.

“So making sure we are creating a better world for all people, make sure that we take the time and energy on a consistent basis to transform these systems from the ground up so we build a better tomorrow,” says Joseph.

They believe that until there is equity, not just justice, but equity as well as justice, then they can see they’ve reached a goal.

YWCAs in America have a history of advocating for social injustice and they strive to promote freedom and dignity for all.

The YWCA is doing a week of events to help the public health crisis regarding racism, visit YWCA Binghamton on Facebook for more information.