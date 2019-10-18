YWCA holds “A Week Without Violence” Q&A

BINGHAMTON NY: The YWCA in Binghamton is taking its call to end violence straight to the people who govern or wish to govern.

The YW held a Question and Answer Forum yesterday with elected leaders and political candidates as part of its annual Week Without Violence campaign.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar participated along with candidates for New York State Supreme Court, Broome County District Attorney and Binghamton City Council.

YWCA Executive Director Carole Coppens says the focus is on ways to better serve the survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“This is an opportunity to sit face-to-face with the people who can make the difference in the lives of the victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Not that we’re not trying every day in the work that we do in our agency, but the lawmakers are crucial,” says Coppins.

The message of this year’s campaign has been “Together we can end gender-based violence.”

The week-long effort concluded Friday with a Twitter chat hosted by the National YWCA about the intersection between gender-based violence and gun violence.