Youth Program Grants to be given out

BINGHAMTON, NY – Youth programs in our area are getting a big financial boost to promote well-being in young people and their families.

Director of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services Liz Woidt joined County Executive Garnar in announcing a round of grants on Friday.

A total of $180,000 will be divvied up between 13 organizations in Broome.

Binghamton University’s Summer Zone, VINES’ Grow Binghamton, and Special Hockey Festival and Competition from Life is Washable Inc. are among those receiving funding.

The programs provide Summer enrichment, services for troubled youth and athletic opportunities for special needs children.

Recipients were approved during the Broome County Legislature meeting last month.