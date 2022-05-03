On Wednesday May 4th from 6-8 p.m., the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will be hosting a “Youth Night Event ” for over fifty-children in the community. The event will be filled with food, music, games, crafts, special raffles, lots of surprises, and more.

The lodge’s Drug Awareness Committee will have a booth set-up to hand out drug awareness pamphlets, coloring books, toys, and more. Elroy the Elk, the Elks official drug awareness mascot will be there to meet, greet and educate the kids to say “no” to drugs and alcohol. Cops 4 a Cause will also have a booth at the event.

“As Elks, it is important for us to recognize our youth and to help create a positive impact on their life. The youth are our future, so we need to be good role models and inspire them to make the right choices”, said Mindi Moniz, Vestal Elks Exalted Ruler. “Elks have the largest volunteer drug awareness program in the country to help educate our youth against the perils of drugs.”

The event will be held at the Vestal Elks Lodge located at: 2071 Vestal Parkway West in Vestal, N.Y.

Contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814 for more information.