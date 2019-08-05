1  of  2
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WBGH NBC 5 Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WIVT NewsChannel 34

Youth football players will take the field at Jets-Giants preseason game

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Young football players in Binghamton have the opportunity of a lifetime.

Fifty Binghamton youth football players in 5th and 6th grade will travel to MetLife Stadium and play on the field during halftime of the new York Giants preseason game on August 16th.

Along with the on-field game, the players will get to meet the Giants and participate in pregame ceremonies.

The trip is free for the youth participants.

To be eligible, the players must be a City of Binghamton resident and going into 5th or 6th grade.

The first fifty registered will be able to go.

To register visit the link in our web story on http://Binghamtonhomepage.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories
More Don't Miss