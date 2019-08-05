Youth football players will take the field at Jets-Giants preseason game

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Young football players in Binghamton have the opportunity of a lifetime.

Fifty Binghamton youth football players in 5th and 6th grade will travel to MetLife Stadium and play on the field during halftime of the new York Giants preseason game on August 16th.

Along with the on-field game, the players will get to meet the Giants and participate in pregame ceremonies.

The trip is free for the youth participants.

To be eligible, the players must be a City of Binghamton resident and going into 5th or 6th grade.

The first fifty registered will be able to go.

To register visit the link in our web story on http://Binghamtonhomepage.com.