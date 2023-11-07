VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Real Democracy for Vestal has prevailed in this year’s race for Vestal Town Supervisor.

Democrat Maria Sexton has defeated Republican Ted Wolf and incumbent John Schaffer, who ran on the Conservative line, for the Town of Vestal’s highest position.

Results are not official until certified by the Broome County Board of Elections, but after counting the data from all 18 election districts, current numbers show Sexton in the lead by approximately 1,042 votes.

Sexton says she is excited and happy that voters trust her and her team, Vestal Town Council winners Glenn Miller and Robert Greene, to give them a voice today and every day for the next four years.

