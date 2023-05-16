(WHTM) — If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em? Even if it’s not an overwhelming shift, Republican voters are joining the mail-in voting trend.

“Can’t take hers in. She can’t take mine in. You got to go in, you know,” said Henry Silberman, who dropped off his mail-in ballot in Dauphin County.

Silberman knows all the rules.

“I’ve been doing it for a while. We’ve found that it’s just easier not to worry about it,” Silberman said.

The same applies to lots of Pennsylvanians, although in past elections more Democrats than Republicans.

“President Trump didn’t have a favorable opinion of mail-in ballots, and that certainly hurt us,” said Lawrence Tabas, Chairman of the Pennsylvania GOP.

That ailed the Republican party in November, as diagnosed in December by Tabas. The potential cure for what ailed the GOP?

“Mail-in balloting is a critical component. And if we want to win elections, we have to focus on it,” Tabas added.

So they did.

For the Pennsylvania Primary Election on Tuesday, far more Democrats than Republicans still requested mail-in ballots. But on a percentage basis, Republican mail-in ballot requests increased by five percent, slightly more than Democrats compared to the last municipal primary.

Tabas’s reaction to that on the eve of the election?

“It could be bad weather on election day. Somebody has to go out of town. Some people who just would prefer to vote by mail and don’t want to go to a poll. Whatever the reason is, mail-in ballots are legal in Pennsylvania, and we are going to encourage their use to add to our base of voters,” Tabas said.

More Democrats still request mail-in ballots, but there was more percentage growth among Republicans. These trends could matter a lot come November when more of one party’s votes could mean more of that party’s candidates winning the General Election.