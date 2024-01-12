BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro will seek re-election in New York’s 19th Congressional District.

Molinaro recently announced his campaign in a video advertisement. In the video, he discusses his political stances and reaffirms his commitment to serving Upstate New Yorkers. The ad will begin airing immediately on all digital platforms.

Molinaro represents New York’s 19th Congressional District which includes Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, Tioga, and Tompkins counties as well as part of Otsego County and Ulster County. He was elected to office in November 2022.

Molinaro’s re-election announcement can be viewed below:

The transcript for the video is as follows:

I’m Marc Molinaro.



Inflation and high energy costs are squeezing our families, farmers, and small businesses.



They need relief, and they need it now.



Property tax relief is more than a necessity—it’s a right.



While Washington and Albany argue, our communities strive for safety and prosperity.



That means fighting crime, respecting law enforcement, securing our border,

and stopping the flow of deadly drugs that are killing our kids.



We need a government that’s accountable, that’s transparent and that respects the people paying the bills.



Less arguing, more doing.



Because when it comes down to it, we all want a community that’s safe, prosperous and respectful of its people.



It’s about the middle ground—where most of us live, working hard, putting food on our tables, making a difference for our families and our kids.



Every community in this country now is a border community.



And we need to support law enforcement, we do need to ensure border security and we need to make sure our communities and families are safe.



Every day in Washington, I put politics aside and work for everyone, of every party who calls upstate New York home.



And that’s why I’m running for re-election – to continue that fight for you.

To keep up to date with the representative, visit marcforus.com or Marc Molinaro on Facebook.