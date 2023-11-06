BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County voters can head to the polls tomorrow to exercise their right to democracy.
Local elections are set to take place on November 7. Constituents can vote for their choice district and county officials as well as their respective town, city, or village leaders.
NewsChannel 34 is Your Local Election Headquarters. We will be bringing you live and up to date coverage on the highly debated races for Broome County District Attorney, Vestal Supervisor, and Endicott Mayor along with several other elections across Broome County. For the voters in need of a brief refresher before casting their vote, a quick look at who is up for candidacy tomorrow can be found below with a link to view your designated polling place.
Broome County District Attorney’s Office
Paul Battisti, Republican/Conservative
Matt Ryan, Democrat/Working Families Party
Vestal Supervisor
John Schaffer, Conservative
Ted Wolf, Republican
Maria Sexton, Democrat
Vestal Town Council
Glenn Miller, Democrat
Robert Greene, Democrat
Patrick McPherson, Republican/Conservative
Endicott Mayor
Larry Coppola, Democrat/Working Families Party
Nick Burlingame, Republican/Conservative
Linda Jackson, Endicotters Party
Endicott Trustee
Ted Warner, Republican/Conservative
Timothy Wright, Jr., Republican/Conservative
Shannon Sharpe, Square Deal Party
Kevin Kreiner, Square Deal Party
State Supreme Court Justice, New York State’s 6th Judicial District
Deidre Hay, Democrat
Cheryl Insinga, Republican
Binghamton City Court Judge
Debra Gelson, Democrat
Sophie Bergman, Republican/Conservative
Binghamton City Council, 1st District
Olamni Porter, Democrat/Working Families Party
Mary Ann Callahan, Republican/Conservative
Binghamton City Council, 2nd District
Kinya Middleton, Democrat/Working Families Party
Sophia Resciniti, Republican/Conservative
Binghamton City Council, 4th District
Nate Hotchkiss, Democrat/Working Families Party
Brian Nayor, Republican/Conservative
Binghamton City Council, 5th District
Hadassah Mativetsky, Democrat
Kevin Reilly, Republican/Conservative
Binghamton City Council, 6th District
Rebecca Rathmell, Democrat/Working Families Party
Philip Strawn, Republican/Conservative
Binghamton City Council, 7th District
Michael Dundon, Democrat/Working Families Party
Thomas Scanlon, Republican/Conservative
For a more comprehensive list of local races and their candidates as well as more information on where to vote based on your residence, visit broomevotes.com.