BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A final hand recount of election results shows Democrats sweeping 6 seats on Binghamton City Council with the 7th seat ending in a rare tie.

Yesterday’s final tally by the Broome County Board of Elections has Democrat Michael Dundon beating Republican incumbent Tom Scanlon by four votes in District 7 which covers the city’s Eastside.

The race for District 6 on the Southside ended in a tie with Democrat Rebecca Rathmell and Republican incumbent Phil Strawn each getting 550 votes.

By state law, the tie represents a failure to elect, and the new Democratic majority will have the ability to appoint someone temporarily to the seat pending a special election.

No word yet on when that special election would take place.

All 6 of the Democrats elected will be new to council.