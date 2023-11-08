ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Endicott is embarking on a new chapter as it elects a new leader.

Republican Nick Burlingame has been named the village’s new mayor, winning by 11% of the votes. Burlingame was victorious over current Mayor and member of the Endicotter Party Linda Jackson as well as Democratic nominee Larry Coppola.

Results are not official until certified by the Broome County Board of Elections, but after counting the data from all 7 election districts, current numbers show Burlingame in the lead by approximately 220 votes.

Burlingame says he will begin his term by talking to Endicott residents, business owners, village workers, and other elected officials to see what he needs to do to “stop the bleeding” and start moving Endicott forward.

