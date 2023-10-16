BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Bar Association has announced the completion its evaluation of candidates for Judicial Office.

Ahead of the November 2023 election for Supreme Court Justice in the Sixth Judicial Court and Binghamton City Court Judge, the association has released the following ratings:

Deirdre Hay, Candidate for Supreme Court Justice Sixth Judicial District: Qualified

Cheryl Insinga, Candidate for Supreme Court Justice Sixth Judicial District: Qualified

Honorable Sophie Bergman, Candidate for Binghamton City Court Judge: Qualified

In order to qualify for a seat on the ballot, the candidate must possess the legal competence, integrity, independence, judgement, temperament and certain experience to be able to perform well as a judge or justice of the Court for which he/she is a candidate.

There is one Supreme Court Justice position and one Binghamton City Court Judge position open on the upcoming ballot.

The election will be held on November 7.