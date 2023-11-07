BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A victor has been declared in the area’s highest profile race.

Republican Paul Battisti has been named Broome County’s newest District Attorney. He led Democratic nominee and former Mayor of Binghamton Matt Ryan with 56% of the votes.

Results are not official until certified by the Broome County Board of Elections, but after counting the data from all 133 election districts, current numbers show Battisti in the lead by approximately 3,734 votes.

Battisti says as the next District Attorney, he will make Broome County the best and safest community it can possibly be.

