“Your Essential Cannabis” opens in Owego

OWEGO, NY – A new cannabis store held a ribbon cutting ceremony today in downtown Owego.

Your Essential Cannabis held it’s grand opening at 44 Lake Street in Owego.

The shop sells all types of hemp-based items such as C-B-D oils, gummies, vaping products, and flower.

The family-owned shop is run by a combination of John Fletcher, his daughter, Morgan Pierce, as well as his wife.

The family was originally Hemp Geek franchisees, moving into the space in October of 2019, but have transitioned into sole ownership over the last few months.

Pierce says that to be able to run the shop and help fulfill a lifelong dream of her father’s is a win-win scenario.

“Something I know that my father has always wanted to do his whole life is own his own business. So, for me to be able to come in, and to kind of help, and run things the way that I would like them to be run is a great way to go about it. We get into little disagreements from here to there. But, we always work things out, come together. So, it’s been wonderful to, definitely, work with my dad. It’s been great,” says Pierce.

Your Essential Cannabis is open Monday through Friday from 10 to 7, as well as Saturday from 11 to 5, and Sunday 11 to 4.