BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Young professionals making an impact on the community were recently rewarded for their accomplishments.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce recognized nine young professionals and one mentor on July 13 at the 5th Annual Hype Awards. The event highlights professionals under the age of 30 in the Greater Binghamton area who are using their success to inspire and improve the community. Professionals were recognized from a number of categories including Business Services, Creative, Education & Training, Health & Wellness, Law & Government, Non-Profit, Service Industry, Skilled Trades, and STEM. There is also a special category for mentors, celebrating the individuals who have influenced and helped to establish young professionals in their career. Up to three finalists were chosen for each category and the winners were selected by a committee made up of established area professionals as well as previous HYPE Award winners.

Creative Finalists

Bella Seastrand, Broome County Arts Council

Joe Roma, Goodwill Theatre, Inc.

Quinn Singer, Parlor City Burlesque (WINNER)

Quinn Singer is the Founder and Producer of Parlor City Burlesque. She has led teams of performers, created engaging shows, and has overseen all aspects of production. She is an assistant director to musicals and is being awarded for her artistic vision and leadership. She planned and executed many projects in the LUMA Projection Arts Festival and led festival teams to success. She was selected was selected as one of the recipients of the first Guaranteed Income for Artists program in New York state, with the initiative to bring those funds back into Broome County in an intentional and meaningful way.

STEM Finalists

Rainer Lucas, Upper Susquehanna Coalition (WINNER)

Brooke Albanese, IBM Endicott

Ranier Lucas is a Riparian Buffer Technician and USC Trees for Tributaries Coordinator for the Upper Susquehanna Coalition. He leads his peers in new plantings, trains news staff members, guides volunteers, and hosts his own tree plantings as well. He is committed to bettering the community in order to make it a safe, clean, and beautiful place to live.

Business Finalists

Gene M. Swartz, United Health Services (WINNER)

Kendra Pickett, Visions Federal Credit Union

Mark Heefner, Greater Binghamton AirporT

Gene Swartz is a Senior Human Resources Business Partner at United Health Services who works with nursing and behavorial health organizations. He provides support for staff and works to recognize and reward them for their contributions. During the pandemic, he was part of a team that identified staffing challenges and worked to provide resources to ensure high quality care. He was able to offer new positions to all the employees that were impacted by the position eliminations so they could continue to support their community and their families. Swartz developed UHS Restaurant Week in collaboration with local Broome County restaurants to honor healthcare workers and their dedication to care. He also participates in a variety of initiatives to support the community and give back to those in need.

Health & Wellness Finalists

Carlyne Fernald, Synergy Athletics

Kayla Velie, United Health Services (WINNER)

Cassarah Jones, United Health Services

Kayla Velie leads a non-clinical team as they work to grow past the effects of the pandemic. She is responsible for the development and implementation of their workforce wellness programming for over 6,000 employees. Velie promotes wellness and healthy behaviors in the office by supporting employee’s mental health with an annual wellness calendar, quarterly wellness challenges, and a ‘Zen Den’ in her office so her peers can destress during their shift. She also serves as co-chair of the Wellness Committee.

Service Finalists

Garrett Wagner, Fat Cowboys BBQ

Jacqueline Wahl, McCoy’s Chophouse (WINNER)

Austin Sadlemire, Kampai Japanese Steakhouse

Jacqueline Wahl helped clear, clean, and rebuild Number 5 after the restaurant was almost destroyed by the flood in 2011, having only been working there for three months prior. For the next eight years, she catered many events with Number 5 and planned may uplifting meetings and trainings to engage her coworkers. When they opened McCoy’s Chophouse, Wahl was influential in bringing together the staff, menus, and ideas from both Lampy’s and Number 5. She was on the board for EatBING where she helped organize, create new events, and promote local restaurants and events like First Friday and Beer Walk. She has also participated in many other efforts to support service staff. She said her biggest accomplishment professionally is taking on a pandemic with two restaurants with takeout for two months, while selling and planning an auction for Number 5, and rebranding/merging her two long standing restaurants into one.

Education & Training Finalists

Brittney Richardson, SUNY Broome Community College

Derek C. Jorden, Binghamton University

Kyra Hickey, Binghamton University Center for Civic Engagement (WINNER)

Kyra Hickey is the Community Engagement Coordinator at Binghamton University Center for Civic Engagement. She facilitates meaningful relationships between college students and local off campus organizations. She also spearheaded the creation of a leadership retreat at the beginning of the fall 2022 semester to reconnect students to one another. She is most proud of her intentional approach to projects and partnerships.

Law & Government Finalists

Evan Maslin, Senator Chuck Schumer (WINNER)

Caitlin Gilligan, Office of Congressman Marc Molinaro, NY-19

Corinne Glassman, Broome County Department of Social Services

Evan Maslin is the Southern Tier Deputy Regional Director in the Office of Senator Chuck Schumer. He has helped secure over $63 million in investment from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for Binghamton University’s New Energy New York coalition. This initiative will create thousands of good-paying jobs. He also launched a regional investment platform in consultation with municipal officials, planning directors, and economic developers featuring 28 projects seeking $227 million in investment across 19 economically distressed communities.

Non-Profit Finalists

Kadidiatou Keita, The Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference

Kevin Ludwig, Helping Celebrate Abilities

Quentin Pappadakis, Liberty Partnerships Program

Kadidiatou Keita is the Director of Youth Act, at the Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference where she empowers young girls who have been abused, neglected, and a part of the judicial system. She manages interns and mentors future leaders. She has been involved in the startup of two state initiatives that have been viewed as model programs in which she has been asked to speak regarding how she has achieved success and been asked to mentor other team leads. She is also a member of the Child Single Point of Access committee in which she collaborates with other professionals in the community to make recommendations for youth with mental health issues.

Skilled Trades Finalists

Austin Schmidt, Evans Plumbing and Heating (WINNER)

Austin Standish-Warpus, Smith Site Devel

Brandon Ritter, Atlas James Construction & Fabrication

Austin Schmidt is the Service Manager and Co-owner at Evans Plumbing & Heating. He meets with customers and helps them feel comfortable. He also guides and supports his team while remaining up to date on the most cutting-edge technologies available in the industry. He is most proud of himself for becoming a licensed and insured master plumber in both the City of Binghamton and Johnson City.

Me ntor to a YP Winner

Sandy Jones

Sandy Jones is the owner of Express Employment Professionals and has been a mentor to various professionals for several years. Most of her time at work is spent coaching and guiding the team of professionals they have at Express. She is proud to aide in the growth and success of many HR young professionals. Sandy has an open-door policy and is actively engaged in the day-to-day operations of the business. Additionally, she has weekly one-to-one meetings focused on growth and development.