Young Professionals event held at the Holiday Inn Binghamton

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Young professionals from around our area had the chance to Friendwork with one another yesterday.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber held it’s third annual YP summit yesterday at the Holiday Inn Binghamton, hosting over 300 students and young professionals.

The full day event included speakers such Arel Moodie, builder of a million dollar event production company, and Johnny Cupcakes, owner of the world renowned T-Shirt brand.

The YPs also broke out for small group sessions, hosted by local leaders, to discuss everything from student loan tips to friendworking, a new take on social networking.

The Chief Administrator of the Chamber, Amy Shaw, says: “We just want the young professionals in our community, we want them to know that we value them, we value them as a person, we value them as an employee, we value them in the community, in the workplace, and we want a whole day just dedicated to them, so they can continue to grow and really empower them to be future leaders of our community.”

Shaw says the event has been growing each year.