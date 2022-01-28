BROOME COUNTY – Last year, marijuana was legalized in New York State.

The ruling was controversial with some, and as the state moves forward under these guidelines, some areas of Broome County are saying no to setting up marijuana dispensaries.

According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, the Town of Fenton, Kirkwood, Nanticoke, Windsor and Barker will not allow dispensaries or consumption sites.

The City of Binghamton, as well as Chenango, Colesville, Conklin, Deposit, Dickinson, Johnson City, Lisle, Maine, Port Dickinson, Sanford, Triangle, Vestal and Whitney Point will all allow both dispensaries and consumption sites.

The Village of Endicott and Town of Union have both agreed to dispensaries but not consumption sites.