In another form of COVID-19 stimulus, eligible Americans can apply for 50 dollars off their monthly internet bill.

The program is part of a 900 billion dollar December COVID-19 relief package.

Eligible households have an income at or below 135 percent of the poverty line.

Those who receive benefits under the free or reduced school lunch program are also eligible.

More information and the link to apply can be found at fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.