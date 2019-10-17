You could be on season 2 of “Holey Moley” on ABC

ABC’s hit show, “Holey Moley”, premiered over the summer, and now they’re casting for season 2!

“Holey Moley” is a mini golf competition show where you could complete against other mini golfers from around the country to compete for a $250,000 prize.

The “Holey Moley” casting site is up, and is asking for submissions from our viewers, including making a short film showing off your golf skills (they specifically ask for a shot where the ball makes it in the hole).

Check it out here and see if a mini-golf game show is in your future!