You could be on season 2 of “Holey Moley” on ABC

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABC’s hit show, “Holey Moley”, premiered over the summer, and now they’re casting for season 2!

“Holey Moley” is a mini golf competition show where you could complete against other mini golfers from around the country to compete for a $250,000 prize.

The “Holey Moley” casting site is up, and is asking for submissions from our viewers, including making a short film showing off your golf skills (they specifically ask for a shot where the ball makes it in the hole).

Check it out here and see if a mini-golf game show is in your future!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack