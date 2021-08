GREENE, NY – A beautiful new crop is now available at Apple Hills.

Sunflowers are now available for picking!

You can get the flowers Thursday from 7 to 9, Friday from 9 to 4 and Saturday from 9 to 4 (weather and crop permitting).

A $5 entrance fee will be charged for those 11 and up, and will cover 5 flowers to take home.

Any additional is $1 extra.

$3 will be charged for children 5 to 10, and covers 3 flowers.

Children are 5 are free.