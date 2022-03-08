(NEXSTAR) – The website to order another batch of free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government is now live, the White House announced Monday.

In January, the government allowed every residence to request one order of four tests. Now, each residential address is entitled to an additional four tests.

To request a second batch of tests, go to COVIDtests.gov and click “Order Free At-Home Tests.” From there, you enter your name and residential address. (If you’re having trouble getting the website to recognize your address, check here for common issues.)

The kits will be shipped out by the United States Postal Service starting this week.

If you didn’t request a first shipment, you can now place two separate orders totaling eight COVID tests, according to the USPS.

At the end of February, nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public still had not been claimed as virus cases plummeted and people felt less urgency to test. On the first day of the White House test giveaway in January, COVIDtests.gov received over 45 million orders. However, officials said fewer than 100,000 orders a day were coming in about a month later.

The Biden administration has also been making free at-home tests available through libraries, clinics and other community venues. It has also worked with pharmacies and community centers to distribute free, highly protective N95 masks.

The number of COVID-19 cases has dropped sharply from its winter peak of omicron. The country is now seeing an average of about 48,000 cases and 1,500 deaths every day for the past week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.