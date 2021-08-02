Xcite Wrestling reopening with kick off of big event

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Professional wrestlers are hitting the stage in Greater Binghamton for the first time since the pandemic.

Located inside of the Oakdale Mall, Xcite Wrestling is reopening, and kicking it off with a big event.

Consisting of members from its own schooling program, and stars that have been on on TV, this show will be filled with some of the best wrestlers in the north east.

Owner of Xcite Jonathan Musok says his facility offers a unique local attraction many places don’t have.

“You’re so close to the action here, so close to the athletes, you just can’t get that at an arena, and we just bring a different kind of entertainment that I think people want right now,” he said.

The big reopening event will be held this Saturday, with doors opening at 2, and the action beginning at 3.

To purchase tickets, you can preorder at http://xcitewrestling.com/ticketsfor15dollars, or pay 20 at the door.