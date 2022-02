BINGHAMTON, NY- WWE Live is taking over the Vision Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday, April 24th.

See superstars like The New Day, Sheamus, The Usos, Charlotte Flair and Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre in a Universal Champion match.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am starting at $15.

Tickets can either be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Mirabito Box Office located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

You can find more information, here.

The event starts at 7 pm.