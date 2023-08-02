BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) One of the biggest additions and biggest successes of last year’s Spiedie Fest is back this year for round two.

Xcite Wrestling is partnering with the festival to present professional wrestling in an outdoor ring. This year, the action has been expanded to all three days with an added blockbuster meet and greet. World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle will be at Spiedie Fest on Friday. In fact, the festival is opening an hour early to accommodate his appearance from 3 until 6 p.m. Following that, local wrestlers from Xcite will put on shows at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 2 o’clock on Saturday and Sunday. Each day will be completely different. Xcite owner Jonathan Musok says his wrestlers know how to engage the audience.

“Fans are able to interact with the wrestlers. They become part of the show themselves. You just don’t get that in those big arenas. Something like Spiedie Fest, where it’s free if you have any kind of admission to Spiedie Fest, we’ll have a huge crowd and they’ll all be part of the show. It just makes it that much more fun,” said Musok.

While the Xcite matches are free to attend, a $20 special ticket is required for the Kurt Angle meet and greet. You can purchase them at local Mirabito convenience stores or at spiediefest.com where you’ll find a schedule of events.