BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A small comedian with a big personality is stopping by a local restaurant.

Little Venice is hosting “Dine with Nick Smith, A Little Man with a Giant Heart” on August 5 from 12 to 3 p.m. Nick Smith is a 30-year-old comedian who stands at 34 inches tall, making him one of the world’s smallest men. The Georgia native is one of only around 100 people worldwide diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Primordial Dwarfism. Smith loves to play jokes on others in order to make them smile. He has a large following and is active on most social media platforms where he posts daily content. He says his hero is Spongeob SquarePants.

Little Venice will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the Potentials Foundation in honor of Smith. Potentials is a non-profit organization committed to helping families affected by the disorder and works to educate the public about Primordial Dwarfism.

Primordial Dwarfism is an extremely rare form of dwarfism that starts delaying growth in the individual before birth. It is caused by the inheritance of a genetic mutation from both parents. After birth, their growth continues at a much slower rate, leaving them behind others in height and weight. Though the person is born extremely small, those with primordial dwarfism are not diagnosed with the condition until they are about 3 to 5 years old. Most cases are caused by skeletal or endocrine disorders. Primordial dwarfism is divided into five subtypes and is among one of the most severe forms of dwarfism. There is not yet any forms of treatment for the diagnosis.

To make a reservation for the event, call Little Venice at (607) 724-2513. Click here to access all of Smith’s social media accounts.