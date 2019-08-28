World’s largest peace sign built in Owego

Owego residents can expect to hear this chime each midday starting this weekend.

Owego Schoolhouse Antiques is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday to officially launch its new world peace bell.



Starting Saturday and every day after, Schoolhouse Antiques plans to ring the bell at noon in support of world peace.

The 700 lbs bronze bell was cast in 1877 in Troy, New York and was used by the Towanda, Pennsylvania school district for 100 years.



Schoolhouse owner Leonard Hilldale says the bell compliments his recently completed giant peace sign that he created in the former ball field next to the building.



He’s planning a peace festival next month when he hopes to break the world record for people forming a peace sign by standing in the one he created.

“People with drones are really excited about this thing. They’re already coming and taking pictures of it. It is the world’s largest peace sign. So, we have broken a record even before the festival begins, we’ve created the world’s largest peace sign.”

Ithaca currently holds the record of 5,000 people standing to form a peace sign.



Hilldale created his peace sign out of dirt, grass and some wild patches.

He says it’s the size of three and a half football fields.



The peace festival will take place from 11 to 7 on September 21st, which is the International Day of Peace.



There will be live music, food trucks, vendors and a photo using a drone at 2 pm.



Schoolhouse Antiques is located on Elm Street in the former Owego Middle School.