(NewsNation Now) — Monday night, NewsNation’s Dan Abrams called out Souraya Faas, a frequent contributor to RT and pro-Russian pundit when she claimed that American news outlets were distorting the reality in Ukraine and that her own network’s coverage was being censored.

“I’ve always said that the media here in the United States is a fourth branch of government because it moves public opinion,” Faas said. “We’ve had the same mandate … here in the United States for over 30 years. Nothing has changed no matter who’s in office, whether it’s Republican or Democrat.”

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine’s second largest city and sattelite imagery showed they advanced their reportedly 40-mile long convoy of military equipment closer to its capital in the early hours of Tuesday morning as international outrage intensified over the war.

Faas claimed that some of the images being distributed among American media outlets were not of Ukraine at all, but rather from “Syrian propaganda.” Reuters reports the sattelite images were taken Monday by U.S. private company Maxar Technologies.

Abrams asked Faas multiple times Monday night where she was receiving the information she was citing. Faas answered vaguely that she’d read it in international reporting and on Google.

Last week, former RT correspondent Liz Wahl spoke with Abrams about her experience working at the network, saying it was pushing “Russian propaganda.”

See the full clip from Dan Abrams Live featuring Souraya Faas above.