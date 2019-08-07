World Cup champion to host local soccer camp

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – Another World Cup Champion will be making her way to Binghamton.

United States Women’s National Team midfielder Rose Lavelle will be hosting a soccer clinic at the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex.

The 24-year-old scored three goals during the team’s World Cup run including the 2nd and final goal in the championship game against the Netherlands.

Lavelle will also be joined by her teammate on the Washington Spirit Andi Sullivan.

Lila Kashou from the Greater Binghamton Sport Complex says they are thrilled to be bringing in a major star of the soccer world to the area.

She says Lavelle isn’t the first World Cup Champ they’ve brought into Binghamton and a lot of that is due to their dome being the largest in the country.

“She comes after Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm, both legends in the soccer community. We’re so excited. We think the kids will absolutely love this it’s huge for the community and its making little kids dreams come true. We’re so excited,” she said.

The clinic will be December 7th and 8th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

There will also be a meet and greet dinner on the 7th with Lavelle and Sullivan.

It’s opened to boys and girls ages 6 through 18 and costs $275.

Those looking to register can do so at http://BinghamtonSports.com.