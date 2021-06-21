World Champion Strongman Bill Clark and former University of Alabama football star Trent Patterson host youth wellness training academy

BINGHAMTON, NY – Middle and High School students have a unique opportunity to learn how to develop a champion’s mentality.

Bill Clark and Trent Patterson met years ago while both were working for the Chenango Valley School District.

Clark is a World Champion Strongman while Patterson is a University of Alabama football star.

They wrote a book called, “Lifting Spirits: World Champion Advice for Everyday Living.”

Now they’re offering a two week long training academies for grades 7 through 12.

Clark and Patterson both say, it doesn’t matter where you start, it’s where you end up.

“I’ll tell you, we want to bring an energy here that they’ve never seen before. We want them to walk out of here excited, not just about the day but about the future,” says Clark.

“So hopefully at the end of this we’ll be able to have a group of folks that will see a brighter future, a group of folks that will start to dream and believe and chase their dreams,” says Patterson.

Clark is well-known for setting a number of Guinness world records, including for tearing license plates in half.

Patterson was once a contestant on the reality TV show Biggest Loser.

The program includes mentoring, team building, field training, strength training and more.

The dates for the camp, which takes place at Seton Catholic Central in Binghamton, are July 12th through the 16th and July 19th through the 23rd.