UTICA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida Counties is hosting a free virtual job fair on Wednesday, September 28th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Businesses and job seekers from the following counties are invited to attend: Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Onondaga, and Cortland counties.

The event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board’s Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness grant project. This grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will help develop job training programs and connect local job seekers with high-demand industries, with individuals with disabilities as the primary participants.

Project Director Sommer Edwards said, “Our goal is to address the need for workers in critical segments of the regional economy and provide people with disabilities opportunities they currently lack to enter Apprenticeships. The ‘Pipeline to Apprenticeship’ virtual job fair is a great way for us to kick off the RADAR grant, and begin bridging connections between employers, training providers, supportive service agencies, and job seekers. We will need involvement from all parts to ensure the success of this grant.”

You can register for the event here. Businesses should select “organization” and job seekers should select “attendee.”