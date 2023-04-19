VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As the weather turns from ice to sun, roadside construction projects have begun popping up, and the state reminds drivers to slow down, or pay the price.

Governor Hochul announced that it is Work Zone Safety Awareness Week through Monday the 24th.

The state is urging drivers to slow down, move over, and stay alert when in a work zone.

The Public Information Specialist at the DOT, Scott Cook says that you should plan to leave for your destination earlier to account for work zone traffic.

He says the state is implementing automated safety units; which are unmarked cars equipped with camera and radar capabilities.

The units will be positioned in work zones and anyone speeding through will receive a ticket in the mail in a matter of weeks.

Cook says, “You’re going to get points on your license. Your insurance rates may go up. So, if the respect for human life and human safety isn’t enough for you to slow down and move over and give us space, maybe the thought of your bank account getting hit will.”

Cook reminds drivers to keep your phones down and eyes up.

He says if you’re using a GPS, turn on the volume, and listen to it’s directions rather than looking at it for each turn.

Work zone violations will start at $50 for a first offense, $75 for a second, and $100 for a the third and subsequent violations.