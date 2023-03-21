BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, March 20th, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that work will resume this week on the $1.2 million Glenwood Avenue reconstruction project.

The project will reconstruct Glenwood Avenue between Clinton and Prospect streets. It includes the removal of trolley tracks and subbase, new pavement, new curbs and sidewalks, and upgrades to underground water and sewer systems.

During construction, Glenwood Avenue will be closed from Downs Avenue to Clinton Street.

Detours will be in place.

According to Mayor Kraham, the project is being completed by Chicago Construction Co. Inc., of Endicott, and is being funded by a combination of Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program grant funding, Community Development Block Grant funds, federal stimulus funds, and local capital bond.

Work is expected to be completed by June.