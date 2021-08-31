Work on permanent ice rink begins in Rec Park

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some neighbors on Binghamton’s Westside say they were shocked to wake up this morning to the sight and sounds of bulldozers ripping up a portion of Rec Park.

According to Councilman Joe Burns, the city is installing a permanent, year-round structure to serve as an ice skating rink in the winter.

It’s being built along the outfield of one of the park’s baseball fields and will include lighting.

Claudia Stallman lives across the street on Beethoven Street and says she’s outraged that neighbors were not told about the project and that there was no opportunity for public input.

“Rec Park is one of the gems of the City of Binghamton. It’s one of the reasons that my family lives here and raised our kids here. I’m just shocked at the disrespect and the destruction of the green space for no good reason,” says Stallman.

Stallman says she and her neighbors are dismayed by the lack of engagement by the city on this project as well as the one that recently renovated and expanded the tennis courts.

She wants a halt placed on the project so that the community can have meaningful input into the plan.

Efforts to contact Mayor Rich David’s administration were unsuccessful.