CONKLIN, NY – Site work on a new Amazon distribution center in the Broome Corporate Park in Conklin is underway.

The online retail giant is leasing roughly 66,000 square feet inside the former Matthew Bender and Company facility at 136 Carlin Road.

The center is intended to focus on local deliveries, what’s often referred to as the last mile.

Plans for the facility were announced back in the Spring with plans to start operations within the year.

Hiring has begun with a plan for 75 to 100 jobs.