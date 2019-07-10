Woodstock 50 co-founder Lang says the show will go on

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The festival in honor 50th anniversary of Woodstock may still happen after all. Woodstock 50 co-founder Michael Lang posted an update on Facebook Monday night saying:

“We are committed to ensuring that the 50th anniversary of Woodstock is marked with a festival deserving of its iconic name and place in American history and culture. Although our financial partner is withdrawing , we will of course be continuing with the planning of the festival and intend to bring on new partners. We would like to acknowledge the State of New York and Schuyler County for all of their hard work and support. The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival, as there must be, and it’s going to be a blast!” says Lang.

Monday morning, the company that was bankrolling Woodstock 50, Dentsu Aegis Network pulled the plug on the project.

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival. But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees. As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

Lang did not say where or when the festival would take place.