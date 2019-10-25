Women’s health fair to be held Saturday at the Oakdale Mall

VESTAL NY – A one-stop shop for information regarding women’s health issues is being offered this weekend.

Lourdes doctors will be at the Oakdale Mall tomorrow in a special event geared toward understanding and managing women’s health.

The event will feature speakers on the topics of HPV prevention, weight loss, weight management and breast cancer screenings.

1 in 8 women get breast cancer and those with a family history have an even higher risk.

Lourdes Breast Surgeon Niru Anne recommends women 40 and over get screened every year.

Lourdes Breast Surgeon Niru Anne says: “In our community, the screening rates are not as high as they should be. We’re at a screening rate of 40-50 percent, which is much below than where we would anticipate. A lot of this has to deal with the fact that most women do not take time to take care of themselves. And it’s very important for women to understand it only takes ten minutes to get a screening mammogram,” says Anne.

Anne says breast cancer screenings are free for everyone with insurance, and assistance programs are also available for the uninsured.

The health fair will run from 11 to 1 tomorrow in the Center Court of the Oakdale Mall.